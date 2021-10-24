K-Pop star Lisa’s Thai costume inspires Bang Saen COVID-19 campaign









CHON BURI (NNT) – The popularity of Thai K-pop star “Lisa” has inspired Saen Suk Municipal Office in Chon Buri province to adopt the costume worn by the artist in her music video in their COVID-19 prevention campaign along Bang Saen Beach, attracting much attention from tourists.

Saen Suk Municipal Office and Phalang Ban Yai group in Chon Buri yesterday organized a walk campaign along Bang Saen Beach to encourage villagers and beachgoers to continue practicing social distancing and preventative measures against COVID-19.

This campaign was inspired by South Korea-based Thai artist “Lisa” Lalisa Manobal, whose latest K-Pop single has gained widespread popularity around the world.

