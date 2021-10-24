October 24, 2021

K-Pop star Lisa’s Thai costume inspires Bang Saen COVID-19 campaign

9 hours ago TN
View of Bang Saen in Chonburi

View of Bang Saen in Chonburi. Photo: atreyu.




CHON BURI (NNT) – The popularity of Thai K-pop star “Lisa” has inspired Saen Suk Municipal Office in Chon Buri province to adopt the costume worn by the artist in her music video in their COVID-19 prevention campaign along Bang Saen Beach, attracting much attention from tourists.

Saen Suk Municipal Office and Phalang Ban Yai group in Chon Buri yesterday organized a walk campaign along Bang Saen Beach to encourage villagers and beachgoers to continue practicing social distancing and preventative measures against COVID-19.

This campaign was inspired by South Korea-based Thai artist “Lisa” Lalisa Manobal, whose latest K-Pop single has gained widespread popularity around the world.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

Pattaya inviting tourists to visit city and Koh Larn with free parking spaces at Bali Hai Pier

9 hours ago TN
Elephant trunks

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi defends elephant swimming shows

6 days ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Allegedly intoxicated Korean driver crashes into Pattaya traffic light during curfew

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Stone Mountain in Georgia, USA

Big Tech data centers warned for their usage of water in Oregon

18 mins ago TN
Full moon (Super Moon) in Thailand

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022

26 mins ago TN
Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist Temple in Bangkok

Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist temple in Bangkok 1964 film

30 mins ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan

Turkey to declare US, 9 other ambassadors ‘persona non grata’ after call for release of jailed opposition figure: Erdogan

1 hour ago TN
Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Government talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

8 hours ago TN