Serious Action Taken against Vehicles with Black Smoke









BANGKOK, Nov18 (TNA) – The Pollution Control Department, the Land Transport Department, traffic police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration vowed to take serious legal action against the owners of vehicles emitting hazardous black exhaust to reduce the impacts of fine dust.

The campaign against particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) that will continue until March next year will see 20 exhaust fume checkpoints on main and minor roads in Bangkok where officials will impose maximum punishment on vehicles billowing black smoke.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

