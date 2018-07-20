Probe launched after student’s alleged ‘disciplinary’ beating at university





A probe has been launched after a student was allegedly badly beaten and suffered a ruptured spleen as part of a military-style “disciplinary” punishment by his seniors at Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep.

Pawarit Rangsit, 19, needed urgent surgery to remove his spleen on Thursday. As of press time, he remains on a respirator in the intensive care unit at Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamol Aksorndej

The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article