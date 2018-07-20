Silpakorn University" in Nakhon Pathom
Bangkok

Probe launched after student’s alleged ‘disciplinary’ beating at university

By TN / July 20, 2018

A probe has been launched after a student was allegedly badly beaten and suffered a ruptured spleen as part of a military-style “disciplinary” punishment by his seniors at Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep.

Pawarit Rangsit, 19, needed urgent surgery to remove his spleen on Thursday. As of press time, he remains on a respirator in the intensive care unit at Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamol Aksorndej
The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close