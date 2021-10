A high-rise residential and commercial building caught fire in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung early on Thursday.

According to a fire department’s statement issued Thursday, at least 46 people were killed in a building fire in southern Taiwan.

Earlier, Focus Taiwan, a media outlet reported that at least 25 were killed and dozens were injured in a fire in a 13-story building in Kaohsiung.

Sputnik International