  • October 14, 2021
Thailand’s October 14, 1973 student uprising commemorated

Several “exhibits” showing the Royal Thai Regalia on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok in honour of the 60th anniversary of H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s ascension to the throne. Photo: Heinrich Damm.




Former student leaders, politicians of both government and opposition camps, relatives of those who died, Christian, Islamic and Buddhist clerics and representatives of pro-democracy groups gathered at the October 14th memorial on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok this morning (Thursday), in remembrance of those killed during student-led uprising on October 14th, 1973 aimed at toppling the Thanom-Praphas-Narong military dictatorship.

The solemn ceremony began at 7am, with the presentation of alms and saffron robes to 14 Buddhist monks in front of the memorial. Old songs, conveying the message of democracy, were played to remind participants of the struggle for democracy against dictatorship almost five decades ago.

Thai PBS World



