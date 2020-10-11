Police to negotiate with October 14 protesters





BANGKOK (NNT) – Chief of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, has informed the Prime Minister that authorities plan to negotiate with protestors, due to gather on October 14th at the Democracy Monument, so they do not obstruct a royal convoy and that their approach to the gathering will be similar to that used in September.

Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, indicated no requests have yet been filed for the protest, but noted the filing can take place 24 hours before it is set to begin. He stated police will use control measures similar to those employed on September 19th and 20th. Responding to questions about why more police may be deployed at the forthcoming gathering, the deputy chief said this is so that any movement by the group could be handled. He explained that negotiations are to take place to facilitate a royal convoy, scheduled for the same time period, confirming police must provide utmost security for the motorcade.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

