Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire

Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops assemble before the National Assembly building on Renaissance Square in Stepanakert, Republic of Artsakh

Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops assemble before the National Assembly building on Renaissance Square in Stepanakert, Republic of Artsakh. Photo: David Stanleyb / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a truce, which will begin to operate from 12:00 on October 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following ten-hour talks in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

He said that in response to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and under the agreements of the Russian leader, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties have agreed on several steps.

“A ceasefire is announced from 12:00 on October 10, 2020, for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees and bodies of the dead through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),” Lavrov said.

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on ceasefire

