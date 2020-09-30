September 30, 2020

Turkey Denies That Its F-16 Downed Armenian Su-25 Fighter Amid Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Patriot missile batteries and personnel at Incirlik Air Base

NATO Patriot missile batteries and personnel at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Photo: U.S. Army Europe.


Fahrettin Altun, a representative of Turkey’s president, has denied that a Turkish aircraft downed the Armenian plane. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has also denied the incident.

“The information of Armenian media is a lie and yet another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine”, head of the ministry’s press service, Vagif Dargyahly said.

Previously, Yerevan stated that an Armenian Su-25 jet had been downed by a Turkish F-16 warplane in Armenia’s airspace. According to preliminary reports, the attack was carried out from Azerbaijani airspace.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

