Turkey Denies That Its F-16 Downed Armenian Su-25 Fighter Amid Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh





Fahrettin Altun, a representative of Turkey’s president, has denied that a Turkish aircraft downed the Armenian plane. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has also denied the incident.

“The information of Armenian media is a lie and yet another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine”, head of the ministry’s press service, Vagif Dargyahly said.

Previously, Yerevan stated that an Armenian Su-25 jet had been downed by a Turkish F-16 warplane in Armenia’s airspace. According to preliminary reports, the attack was carried out from Azerbaijani airspace.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



