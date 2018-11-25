25 Killed after Afghan Army Chopper Crashes near Iran Border





A helicopter operated by Afghan army crashed in western Afghanistan near the Iranian border on Wednesday, killing all the 25 people on board.

The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, which borders Iran, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said.

The Taliban claimed its militants brought it down.

Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and the head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.

Full story: ifpnews.com

IFP News

