25 Killed after Afghan Army Chopper Crashes near Iran Border

A helicopter operated by Afghan army crashed in western Afghanistan near the Iranian border on Wednesday, killing all the 25 people on board.
The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, which borders Iran, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said.
The Taliban claimed its militants brought it down.
Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.
Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and the head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.
Full story: ifpnews.com
IFP News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Knife Attack Leaves 2 Injured in Hospital in Central Japan
-
Pakistani Top Court Overturns Blasphemy Conviction Of Woman Facing Execution
-
Thousands Flee as Typhoon Yutu Lashes Northern Philippines
-
4-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Lioness in Russian Circus
-
Plane With 189 On Board Crashes Into Sea Near Jakarta