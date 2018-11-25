A Zil-131 cargo truck with a ZU-23-2 antiaircraft gun near the Kandahar International Airport in Afghanistan
Asia

25 Killed after Afghan Army Chopper Crashes near Iran Border

By TN / November 1, 2018

A helicopter operated by Afghan army crashed in western Afghanistan near the Iranian border on Wednesday, killing all the 25 people on board.

The aircraft crashed due to “bad weather” in Anar Dara district, which borders Iran, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said.

The Taliban claimed its militants brought it down.

Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and the head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.

Full story: ifpnews.com

IFP News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close