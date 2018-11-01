Japanese KitarouBus
Knife Attack Leaves 2 Injured in Hospital in Central Japan

By TN / November 1, 2018

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Two people were injured as a man attacked them with a knife in a hospital located in the Japanese city of Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture, Kyodo News agency reported on Thursday.

The knife-wielding man, 28, carried out the attack in the waiting room of Amagasaki’s central hospital at 11:45 a.m. local time on Thursday (02:45 GMT), the Kyodo News agency reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

