Knife Attack Leaves 2 Injured in Hospital in Central Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Two people were injured as a man attacked them with a knife in a hospital located in the Japanese city of Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture, Kyodo News agency reported on Thursday.
The knife-wielding man, 28, carried out the attack in the waiting room of Amagasaki’s central hospital at 11:45 a.m. local time on Thursday (02:45 GMT), the Kyodo News agency reported.
