Austria refuses to sign UN migration pact





Austria said Wednesday it will not sign a United Nations migration pact that is set to be adopted in December, in order to “defend its national sovereignty.”

The United States and Hungary have already rejected the Global Compact for Migration, which aims to boost cooperation to address the world’s growing number of migrants.

“The government has agreed… not to sign the United Nations pact and thus not to bind Austria,” said a statement from the ruling coalition led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the center-right OeVP, stressing “the importance of defending Austria’s national sovereignty”, Presstv Reported.

Kurz’s coalition partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), has been pushing for Vienna to reject the pact.

The coalition, which took office last year, won votes on an anti-immigration platform following the 2015 surge in arrivals of asylum seekers.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

