Refugees Illegally Sell Their European IDs Online – Reports

Local authorities have drawn attention to the fact that ID sales on Internet are on the rise. There is a suspicion that passports are traded by migrants who have received asylum status in the European countries.

Travel documents, IDs, health insurance cards and other documents are sold on trading platforms and on social networks like Facebook, the German magazine Spiegel and newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote, referring to a secret report by the federal police.

These are presumed to be documents legally issued to migrants who have been granted asylum status in EU countries, primarily from Syria, reports say.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International