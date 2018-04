BANGKOK, 20 April 2018 (NNT) – A doctor at Bangkok Hospital has advised people to keep fit as the number of cardiac deaths has risen significantly.

Deputy Director of the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department of Bangkok Hospital Dr. Witoon Pitikueakoon urged Thai people to exercise regularly, get a good night’s sleep and quit smoking as more people died from cardiac diseases.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand