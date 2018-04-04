4 Myanmar workers sentenced to 2-8 years for teen girl’s murder in Ranong

Four Myanmar migrant workers were handed down jail terms ranging from 2-8 years by the Ranong provincial court and Ranong juvenile court after they were found guilty of the murder of an 18-year-old Thai female student in Ranong three years ago.

The four Myanmar workers, including two youths, were accused of stabbing to death Ms Orawee Sampaothong, a Mathayom 6 school girl on September 18, 2015 as she was walking alone in a soi next to Saphan Phra monastery in Tambon Bang Rin, Muang district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS