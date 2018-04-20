Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

Friday, April 20, 2018
The Swedish DJ and producer Avicii
Swedish DJ Avicii, who has collaborated with the likes of Madonna and Coldplay, has died in Oman at the age of 28.

His representative said in a statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.”

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

