Temperatures fall in upper Thailand and Bangkok





THAILAND, 1 November 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast further falls in the temperature in the northern and northeastern regions.

Nong Khai province is experiencing cold winds along the Mekong River, as the average morning temperature in the province fell to around 17 degrees Celsius. Riverside and mountain areas were reportedly as low as 15 degrees. Harsh winds have resulted in waves that are disrupting small boats and fishing vessels on the river.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

