Police ban motorcycles on Bhumibol bridges

Motorcycles will be banned from using the two Bhumibol bridges from Thursday due to safety concerns.
The ban will take effect on Thursday, following its publication in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.