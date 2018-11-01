Beer bar in in Pattaya
More than 130 drug abusers arrested in Saraburi pub raid

By TN / November 1, 2018

More than 130 drug abusers and 128 underage drinkers were found in a raid on a pub in Saraburi early on Thursday.

Provincial and juvenile protection officers raided the Lang Khao Pub in Tambon Huay Sai of Nong Kae district at 1am and found it crowded with drinkers on Halloween night.

