Police investigate death of Russian woman in seven-storey fall from Phuket condo

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Russian woman whose body was found this afternoon (Oct 31) on the ground outside her seventh-floor Phuket condo that she had rented for holidays.
Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that his officers were notified of the incident at 12:55pm.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.