Police investigate death of Russian woman in seven-storey fall from Phuket condo

By TN / November 1, 2018

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Russian woman whose body was found this afternoon (Oct 31) on the ground outside her seventh-floor Phuket condo that she had rented for holidays.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that his officers were notified of the incident at 12:55pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

