BTSC advised to cap train fares at B65





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is negotiating with the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), which operates the skytrain network, to cap train fares at 65 baht as a condition of being granted a 30-year contract to operate the entire system after its concession for the original route ends in 2029.

A source at the BMA said City Hall is considering awarding the contract from 2030-2059, under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to the BTSC with a condition that train fares are kept at a maximum of 65 baht until 2029.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

