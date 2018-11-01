Bangkok Skytrain
Bangkok

BTSC advised to cap train fares at B65

By TN / November 1, 2018

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is negotiating with the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), which operates the skytrain network, to cap train fares at 65 baht as a condition of being granted a 30-year contract to operate the entire system after its concession for the original route ends in 2029.

A source at the BMA said City Hall is considering awarding the contract from 2030-2059, under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to the BTSC with a condition that train fares are kept at a maximum of 65 baht until 2029.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPOJ WANCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close