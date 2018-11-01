Tourist Police take part in Halloween celebrations on Khao Sarn Road





BANGKOK, 1st November 2018 (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau this week joined Khao Sarn Road operators in holding Halloween celebrations on the famous tourist strip in Bangkok, with the aim of promoting visits.

The Tourist Police Bureau dispatched over 100 officers to work alongside business operators on Khao Sarn Road during Halloween day celebrations yesterday (October 31). The officers oversaw security and helped to facilitate the arrival of tourists along the landmark road, helping to maintain an exciting atmosphere where many revelers were seen in scary costumes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

