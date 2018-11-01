Khao San Road at night
Bangkok

Tourist Police take part in Halloween celebrations on Khao Sarn Road

By TN / November 1, 2018

BANGKOK, 1st November 2018 (NNT) – The Tourist Police Bureau this week joined Khao Sarn Road operators in holding Halloween celebrations on the famous tourist strip in Bangkok, with the aim of promoting visits.

The Tourist Police Bureau dispatched over 100 officers to work alongside business operators on Khao Sarn Road during Halloween day celebrations yesterday (October 31). The officers oversaw security and helped to facilitate the arrival of tourists along the landmark road, helping to maintain an exciting atmosphere where many revelers were seen in scary costumes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close