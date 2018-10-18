BMA to give Khao San vendors footpath access from 6pm to midnight





BANGKOK CITY Hall on Wednesday relaxed its former plan to completely ban vendors from the footpaths of Khao San Road, by now allowing them to sell their wares from 6pm until midnight.

The decision to allow some vendors to remain on the footpaths was partly to promote tourism and stimulate the economy, Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakoltee Phattiyaku said on Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

