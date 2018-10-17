Recordings Reveal Khashoggi Dismembered When Still Alive





A Turkish newspaper has obtained information that show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fingers were allegedly cut off during the interrogation process before he was decapitated alive in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A number of voice recordings obtained by Yeni Şafak daily clearly reveal what happened inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where missing journalist Khashoggi entered on Oct. 2 and never re-emerged.

In one of the recordings, Saudi Arabia’s Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi, who left Turkey for Riyadh on Tuesday, can be heard saying, “If you want to live, be quiet!”

Sources indicate that Khashoggi was tortured before he was killed. His fingers were allegedly cut off during the interrogation process before he was decapitated.

The consul general can be heard saying, “Do this outside. You’re going to get me in trouble.”

Khashoggi has long been feared killed after he entered the Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and was never seen exiting.

