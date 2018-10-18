Mahidol Prof Dies After Being Pulled From Flaming Wreck

BANGKOK — A Mahidol University lecturer died Wednesday night after he was dramatically pulled from a burning vehicle near Central Pinklao.
Rattakarn Komolrat, a 40-year-old business instructor, was taken to the Chao Phraya Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and loss of blood sustained in a car accident that took place on Borommaratchachonnani Road.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.