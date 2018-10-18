Central Plaza Pinklao shopping mall in Bangkok
Bangkok

Mahidol Prof Dies After Being Pulled From Flaming Wreck

By TN / October 18, 2018

BANGKOK — A Mahidol University lecturer died Wednesday night after he was dramatically pulled from a burning vehicle near Central Pinklao.

Rattakarn Komolrat, a 40-year-old business instructor, was taken to the Chao Phraya Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and loss of blood sustained in a car accident that took place on Borommaratchachonnani Road.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close