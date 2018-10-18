A coffee shop in Bangkok
Pattaya

Cops swoop on fugitive wanted in South Korea

By TN / October 18, 2018

A Korean man who broke the terms of his probation in a rape case in South Korea by fleeing to Thailand has been detained in Pattaya, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said yesterday.

Yoon Joo Hyun, was nabbed in a coffee shop at a Pattaya department store on Friday following a manhunt.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

