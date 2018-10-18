Cops swoop on fugitive wanted in South Korea





A Korean man who broke the terms of his probation in a rape case in South Korea by fleeing to Thailand has been detained in Pattaya, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said yesterday.

Yoon Joo Hyun, was nabbed in a coffee shop at a Pattaya department store on Friday following a manhunt.

