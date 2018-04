A 64-year-old French man, wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was arrested on Thursday on charges related to child pornography in Chon Buri province.

The arrest of suspect Rachid Abdel Kader, and the search of his house in Soi Rung Land in Southern Pattaya, involved a collaboration between the FBI, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation and the Chon Buri Immigration Police.

Full story: The Nation

By Theerawat Thongma,

Dethawee Theewarangkool

The Nation