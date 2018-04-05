Thursday, April 5, 2018
Foreign MMA fighter forces Phuket thief to tap out

PHUKET: Police are looking for an accomplice who hastily fled the scene of an attempted break-and-enter at a small resort in Chalong early on Monday morning after his friend was forced to tap out while being overpowered by a foreign MMA fighter staying at the resort.

Capt Suthichai Kongkangwankietkul of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (April 4) that he was called to the 2 Home Resort, located in a small side street off Soi Ta-iad, renowned for its popular MMA and Muay Thai training centres, at about 3am.

Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

