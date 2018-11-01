Nurse, motorcyclist killed as ambulance and bike collide in Chiang Mai





A nurse and a young motorcyclist were killed when an ambulance transporting two young patients home collided with the bike before hitting a roadside tree in Chiang Mai’s Hot district on Thursday morning.

The accident, at 6am on the Chiang Mai-Hot road in Tambon Bo Kaew, also injured the ambulance driver, another nurse, two male patients and their father and mother.

