Nurse, motorcyclist killed as ambulance and bike collide in Chiang Mai

A nurse and a young motorcyclist were killed when an ambulance transporting two young patients home collided with the bike before hitting a roadside tree in Chiang Mai’s Hot district on Thursday morning.
The accident, at 6am on the Chiang Mai-Hot road in Tambon Bo Kaew, also injured the ambulance driver, another nurse, two male patients and their father and mother.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
