At least 20 killed and 30 injured in a bus-train collision in Chachoengsao





At least 20 bus passengers were killed and more than 30 others injured when a freight train collided with a bus at a railway crossing in Tambon Bang Toey, in the Muang district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chachoengsao this morning (Sunday).

Initial reports say the chartered bus was carrying about 60 passengers, from Samut Prakan province to Wat Bang Pla Nak in Muang district, to attend a Thod Kathin merit-making ceremony.

Although there is a signalling system at the crossing, warning vehicles of approaching trains, there is no barrier, said the report.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

