October 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

COVID-19 temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand

COVID-19 coronavirus temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


A Thai soldier returning from South Sudan was one of two new Covid-19 cases in the country, taking the accumulated total to 3,636, authorities said on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one patient was a Thai soldier, 36, who was found Covid-positive in the fourth test on Friday and was sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital.

