Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases





A Thai soldier returning from South Sudan was one of two new Covid-19 cases in the country, taking the accumulated total to 3,636, authorities said on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one patient was a Thai soldier, 36, who was found Covid-positive in the fourth test on Friday and was sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



