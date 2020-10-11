Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases1 min read
A Thai soldier returning from South Sudan was one of two new Covid-19 cases in the country, taking the accumulated total to 3,636, authorities said on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one patient was a Thai soldier, 36, who was found Covid-positive in the fourth test on Friday and was sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS