PHUKET: Chalisa Amanda Obdam, a 27-year-old Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020. She will represent Thailand at the 69th Miss Universe 2020.

The judges’ decision was announced at the final round of the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, held at the True Icon Hall (ICONSIAM) in Bangkok last night (Oct 10).

By The Phuket News

