Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb1 min read
Unknown assailants set off a barrage of fireworks into a police station and stormed the building on Saturday night in France. The interior minister linked the incident to anti-drug activities.
The station at Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was targeted in a “violent attack” with “various projectiles,” the French capital’s police HQ tweeted, adding that no officers were injured.
A clip posted on social media shows a barrage of fireworks directed at the building.
Full story: rt.com
RT