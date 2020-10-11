Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb





Unknown assailants set off a barrage of fireworks into a police station and stormed the building on Saturday night in France. The interior minister linked the incident to anti-drug activities.

The station at Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was targeted in a “violent attack” with “various projectiles,” the French capital’s police HQ tweeted, adding that no officers were injured.

A clip posted on social media shows a barrage of fireworks directed at the building.

