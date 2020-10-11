October 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Torched car in Paris suburb

Torched car in Paris suburb. Photo: Alain Bachellier / flickr.


Unknown assailants set off a barrage of fireworks into a police station and stormed the building on Saturday night in France. The interior minister linked the incident to anti-drug activities.

The station at Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was targeted in a “violent attack” with “various projectiles,” the French capital’s police HQ tweeted, adding that no officers were injured.

A clip posted on social media shows a barrage of fireworks directed at the building.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Police to negotiate with October 14 protesters

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Quarantine could be halved for low-risk visitors: Public Health Ministry

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens stage fireworks attack on police station in Paris suburb

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Thai-Canadian model Amanda Obdam crowned Miss Universe Thailand

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

At least 20 killed and 30 injured in a bus-train collision in Chachoengsao

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close