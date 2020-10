PHUKET: Police are urging motorists to exercise caution while driving over Patong Hill this morning (Oct 12) after heavy rains overnight caused a landslip covering the eastbound lane on the hill.

No people were injured in the landslide, police confirmed.

By The Phuket News

