Police to Seek Arrest Warrants for Scammers Linked to Nonthaburi Teen Suicide









NONTHABURI, Jan 10 (TNA) – The cyber police will seek arrest warrants for online scammers in the case linked to the suicide of a -15-year-old boy.

The boy committed suicide by hanging himself near his house in Nonthaburi after being scammed by the cybercriminal who had deceived him to transfer the money worth 15,000 baht in total as an investment to earn a profit by purchasing goods for resale.

TNA

