Two Foreigners and Captain Survives After Krabi Long-tail Boat Capsizes

3 hours ago TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Longtail boat at Koh Poda island in Krabi. Photo: Ioana Maria (Pixabay).




The Than Bok Khorani National Park Office told the Phuket Express that they were notified over the past weekend that a long-tail boat which was carrying foreign tourists was capsized between Hong Island and Hang Nak Cape.

Rescue teams arrived in the area in question to find the long tail boat which had capsized was being towed and rescued by two other tour boats.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



