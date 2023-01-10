Two Foreigners and Captain Survives After Krabi Long-tail Boat Capsizes









The Than Bok Khorani National Park Office told the Phuket Express that they were notified over the past weekend that a long-tail boat which was carrying foreign tourists was capsized between Hong Island and Hang Nak Cape.

Rescue teams arrived in the area in question to find the long tail boat which had capsized was being towed and rescued by two other tour boats.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





