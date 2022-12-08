December 8, 2022

Two women in Pattaya duped out of 100,000 baht by scam call center gang

3 hours ago TN
Pattaya downtown

Pattaya downtown. Photo: Freeimages9 (Pixabay).




A scam call center defrauded two women in Pattaya out of 100,000 baht.

The two victims filed police reports at the Pattaya police station yesterday, December 7th. The first victim, 29-year-old Ms. Anita Teajantuek, said she was lured to fill in a form about her travel agency business by the scam call gang disguising themselves as officials from the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce.

The scammer convinced Anita to transfer 83,041 baht from her bank account and cut off contact with her. The victim said she had no money left and was in deep trouble.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

