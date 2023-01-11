Defence volunteer dies, two injured in ambush by insurgents in Narathiwat

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




One territorial defence volunteer was killed and two were injured in an ambush by southern insurgents in a village in the Si Sakhon district of Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat province this morning (Wednesday).

The ambush took place as the eight volunteers, riding four motorcycles, were returning to their base at about 8am, after having completed their routine mission to provide security for teachers at a school in Ban Aiyaeng.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



