China and Thailand to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Kingdom of Thailand is set to welcome the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on an official visit designed to enhance cooperation by the two nations in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for October 14 – 15, 2020, the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, is to work with Thailand on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China amidst regional and global challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

