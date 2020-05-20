Wed. May 20th, 2020

Thailand, China, Singapore exchange COVID-19 experiences

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital. Photo: pxhere. CC0.


NONTHABURI, May 20 (TNA) — Thailand, China and Singapore exchanged their experiences in handling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and agreed that personal hygiene is a must because a vaccine will not be available soon.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had a video conference with Dr Wi Jin, director-general of China’s Shanxi Provincial Health Commission, and Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of Singapore’s National Center for Infectious Disease, during an academic conference on the promotion of health and environmental hygiene.

