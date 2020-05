Chonburi province in Thailand, which includes the district of Banglamung and city of Pattaya, has reached 26 consecutive days with no new cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Pattaya City is ten days ahead and at 36 days with no new confirmed additional cases of Covid-19.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

