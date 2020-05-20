94 years jail term for ex-Buddhism office chief Panom Sornsilp





Former director of the National Office of Buddhism (NoB), Panom Sornsilp, and three other former senior officials were yesterday handed heavy prison sentences, after they were found guilty of corruption in connection with temple funds by the Criminal Court for Corruption Cases.

61-year old Mr. Panom was given 35 years, commuted to 23 years and four months. Mr. Boonlert Sopa, former director of Buddhism Promotion Division, was given 41 years, commuted to 27 years and four months. Mr. Narongdet Chainet was given 14 years, reduced to nine years and four months and Mr. Pattana Suthamartmontri was given 10 years, commuted to six years and four months.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

