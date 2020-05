Former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul died of liver cancer at Siriraj Hospital on Wednesday. He was 67.

A source in the Pheu Thai Party said Surapong died after being treated at the hospital for three years. He was a former Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

