Deputy PM Prawit collaborates with forest restoration project in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI(NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, together with people from various sectors, have planted ironwood trees to help restore fire-ravaged forests in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

At Doi Suthep forest area in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district, Gen. Prawit today launched a project to encourage Thai people to contribute to forest restoration by planting trees and increasing green spaces. More than 300 people as well as representatives of government agencies and private firms participated in the event by planting ironwood trees in all 25 districts of Chiang Mai at the same time. Seedlings were distributed to heads of government agencies to help restore forest areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

