Thu. May 21st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Deputy PM Prawit collaborates with forest restoration project in Chiang Mai

1 min read
34 mins ago TN
Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai Province. Photo: Sirapa Atikomchakorn.


CHIANG MAI(NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, together with people from various sectors, have planted ironwood trees to help restore fire-ravaged forests in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

At Doi Suthep forest area in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district, Gen. Prawit today launched a project to encourage Thai people to contribute to forest restoration by planting trees and increasing green spaces. More than 300 people as well as representatives of government agencies and private firms participated in the event by planting ironwood trees in all 25 districts of Chiang Mai at the same time. Seedlings were distributed to heads of government agencies to help restore forest areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Army officers patrol risk areas in Chiang Mai to prevent forest fires

2 months ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai Bushfire Pushes Air Pollution up to 20 Times above ‘Safe’ Limit

2 months ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Balancing act for Prayut as storm over party leadership looms

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prison governor dismissed for letting inmate have conjugal sex

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Special Flight Evacuates Stranded Indian Nationals due COVID-19

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deputy PM Prawit collaborates with forest restoration project in Chiang Mai

34 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close