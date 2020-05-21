Thu. May 21st, 2020

Special Flight Evacuates Stranded Indian Nationals due COVID-19

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off. Photo: Masakatsu Ukon.


BANGKOK, May 21 (TNA) – A special flight of Air India arranged by the Government of India departed for Delhi from Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 236 Indian nationals who were stranded in Thailand due to the closure of international air travel in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first special flight arranged by the Government of India to repatriate stranded Indian nationals from Thailand as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

