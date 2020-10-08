October 8, 2020

Thai Businessman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Returning from Myanmar

Picturesque view of a city in Myanmar

Picturesque view of a city in Myanmar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Oct 8 (TNA) – Thailand has effective disease control system to handle Thai returnees from abroad, a senior health official said after a report that a Thai businessman has contracted coronavirus after he had returned from Myanmar.

Acting Director – General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Karnkawinpong said that due to the border shutdown, entry restrictions and quarantine of Thai returnees, Thai people can be confident that there will be no Covid-19 transmission from people, entering Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

