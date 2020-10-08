Thai Businessman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Returning from Myanmar





BANGKOK, Oct 8 (TNA) – Thailand has effective disease control system to handle Thai returnees from abroad, a senior health official said after a report that a Thai businessman has contracted coronavirus after he had returned from Myanmar.

Acting Director – General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Karnkawinpong said that due to the border shutdown, entry restrictions and quarantine of Thai returnees, Thai people can be confident that there will be no Covid-19 transmission from people, entering Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



