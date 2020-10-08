Police seize 500,000 ‘yaa baa’ pills from overturned pickup truck in Phichit





Rescue workers accidentally stumbled on a substantial haul of methamphetamine, or “yaa baa” pills as they arrived at the scene of a road accident, on a provincial highway in Po Pratabchang district of Thailand’s northern province of Phichit, on Wednesday.

They immediately alerted the police when they found one of the injured, later identified as Sgt Major Nawin Pandum, a soldier attached to the third infantry battalion based in Chiang Rai province, trying to remove two burlap bags from an overturned pickup truck, apparently in an attempt to conceal them in roadside bushes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

