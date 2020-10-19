October 8, 2020

19 Chinese held in Chiang Mai for illegal entry

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


CHIANG MAI: Nineteen Chinese nationals were arrested on Thursday for entering the country illegally during a police raid on two rented houses in Muang district in this northern province.

Immigration police and other officials on Thursday inspected the two houses at a housing estate in tambon Faham in Muang district following a tip-off that many Chinese nationals had rented the houses there and they might have been involved in illegal activities, said Pol Maj Gen Decha Kalayawutthipong, chief of the Immigration Division 5.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

