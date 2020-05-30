Two men, woman arrested with 14m speed pills in Chiang Mai

Two men, woman arrested with 14m speed pills in Chiang Mai1 min read
CHIANG MAI: Two men and a woman were arrested in Fang district early Saturday after 14 million speed pills were found hidden in one of two vehicles used for drug smuggling.
The arrests came after local police set up road checkpoints after receiving a tip-off on Friday evening that drugs would be smuggled into the district, said Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy national police spokesman.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS