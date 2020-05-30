Two men, woman arrested with 14m speed pills in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI: Two men and a woman were arrested in Fang district early Saturday after 14 million speed pills were found hidden in one of two vehicles used for drug smuggling.

The arrests came after local police set up road checkpoints after receiving a tip-off on Friday evening that drugs would be smuggled into the district, said Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy national police spokesman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



