Sat. May 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two men, woman arrested with 14m speed pills in Chiang Mai

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


CHIANG MAI: Two men and a woman were arrested in Fang district early Saturday after 14 million speed pills were found hidden in one of two vehicles used for drug smuggling.

The arrests came after local police set up road checkpoints after receiving a tip-off on Friday evening that drugs would be smuggled into the district, said Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy national police spokesman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Deputy PM Prawit collaborates with forest restoration project in Chiang Mai

1 week ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: New Normal at Chiang Mai market

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Army officers patrol risk areas in Chiang Mai to prevent forest fires

2 months ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits 200 km South-East of Philippines: USGS

5 mins ago TN
2 min read

SpaceX successfully launches first manned spaceflight

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners with work permits will soon be allowed to enter the kingdom

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

One More Coronavirus Patient in Thailand, No New Deaths

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close