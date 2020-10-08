Thai Government still discussing country reopening measures





BANGKOK(NNT) – The Prime Minister has revealed that related government agencies are still weighing up the most suitable way to reopen the country to international tourists. Only certain groups of foreign visitors are likely be allowed to visit limited areas, subject to COVID-19 prevention measures starting even prior to their arrival.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said that a protocol is needed to take care of international visitors, starting in their country of origin, to ensure the effectiveness of disease control measures while helping the economy to recover.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



