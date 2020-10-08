October 8, 2020

Thai Government still discussing country reopening measures

43 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK(NNT) – The Prime Minister has revealed that related government agencies are still weighing up the most suitable way to reopen the country to international tourists. Only certain groups of foreign visitors are likely be allowed to visit limited areas, subject to COVID-19 prevention measures starting even prior to their arrival.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said that a protocol is needed to take care of international visitors, starting in their country of origin, to ensure the effectiveness of disease control measures while helping the economy to recover.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

