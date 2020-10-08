October 8, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

200 evacuated after gas leak in Phetchabun province

1 min read
49 mins ago TN
road in Phetchabun Province

A road in Phetchabun Province. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


About 200 people, living within a 1km radius of an ice factory in Khao Khor district of Thailand’s upper central province of Phetchabun, were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday evening after ammonia gas began to leak from storage tanks during the afternoon.

This morning (Thursday), the gas is still reported to be leaking from one of the three storage tanks of the Youngyuen ice factory, contradicting an earlier report that it would take only a few hours for all the gas to leak out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

200 evacuated after gas leak in Phetchabun province 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police seize 500,000 ‘yaa baa’ pills from overturned pickup truck in Phichit

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Elderly couple killed, girl injured in family car crash in Phitsanulok

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Tiger sighted in maize plantation near Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary in Uthai Thani

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Drunk cabbie attacks car with knife in Nonthaburi

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Businessman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Returning from Myanmar

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police seize 500,000 ‘yaa baa’ pills from overturned pickup truck in Phichit

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

19 Chinese held in Chiang Mai for illegal entry

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close