200 evacuated after gas leak in Phetchabun province





About 200 people, living within a 1km radius of an ice factory in Khao Khor district of Thailand’s upper central province of Phetchabun, were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday evening after ammonia gas began to leak from storage tanks during the afternoon.

This morning (Thursday), the gas is still reported to be leaking from one of the three storage tanks of the Youngyuen ice factory, contradicting an earlier report that it would take only a few hours for all the gas to leak out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

